Islamabad - A two-day national conference on Balochistan at University of NUML on Thursday concluded here on Thursday.

The speakers stressed on taking more effective measures to end sense of deprivation in the province.

Though the conference ‘The Way Forward towards National Integration’ was held to discuss the issues of the province, however, there was rare representation from the province to participate in the dialogue.

On the concluding day, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) was chief of the guest who emphasised the rare participation of representatives of Baluchistan in the conference.

Other speakers included National Security Advisor Pakistan, Lt General (Retd) Nasir Khan Janjua and Spokesperson Balochistan Government Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

While on the first day, former governor of the province Owais Ahmed Ghani was also invited along with chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

In his address to the conference federal minister who opted not to deliver written speech said that major problem the province facing is its socioeconomic challenges and special dispensation is required to meet this issue.

“It is unfortunate that there is no sufficient representation of Baluchistan in the conference,” said the minister.

He also stated that people of the province must be given chance to resolve the problems.

The minister also called for separate allocation of funds for areas where Baloch population is settled.

“People in the neglected areas of the province are deprived of clean drinking water, education and health facilities,” he said. Abdul Qadir Baloch said that province is rich in resources but their utilisation for the benefit of people has remained an issue for decades.

“Meanwhile it is also a fact that despite of NFC award and Balochistan package, the youth lack opportunities in federal government jobs,” he said.

He said the major challenges province facing is insurgency and economic development.

“Armed forces have maintained the law & order situation in the country while special allocation of funds and a possible accommodation for those who chose the way other then dialog will be helpful measures for the province,” he said.

The minister also stated that rehabilitation of people who were distracted will be also important.

“98 per cent people in Baluchistan love their country and are loyal,” minister said.

The National Security Advisor Lt General (r) Nasir Khan Janjua, spoke on the geo-political interests of foreign powers and the role of military in normalizing security situation in Balochistan.

Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam said that that propose of the 2-day conference was to understand the real issues of Balochistan and suggest ways to solve the issues as one cannot solve the problems until and unless he understands the problem.

He also said that representatives from the province of Baluchistan were invited in the conference to participate in the dialogue but, they declined the invitation.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed had stated that in last 10 years 40,000 scholarships were given to the students from Balochistan.

He stressed that education will play key role to normalise the Balochistan situation and government will soon open three universities in Balochistan in this regard.

Around six researchers from different universities and media industry also presented their research paper in two-day conference.