Rawalpindi - The Airports Security Force (ASF) arrested an Afghan national at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) for not having valid documents, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The Afghan national identified as Lal Khan, son of Haji Jalat, was handed over to Police Station (PS) Airport officials for further investigation, they said.

According to sources, ASF staff was on routine duty when they spotted a suspected man standing at entry gate of the airport. The ASF staff took the suspected man Lal Khan into custody for interrogation.

They said during interrogation, the Afghan national failed in producing any valid residential permit issued by NADRA.

The Afghan national was arrested by ASF and later handed over to PS Airport officials for further legal action against him.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Airport Chaudhry Bisharat, when contacted, confirmed that police locked the illegal Afghan national up and registered a case against him under 14 Foreigner Act. He said the accused could not produce any identity before police investigators. He said the Afghan national arrived at BBIIAP to receive some of his relatives who were returning from abroad. He said police would produce the accused before court of law for further proceeding today (Tuesday).