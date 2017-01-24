ISLAMABAD, January 24 (NNI): Federal Finance Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization, Senator Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that the government is actively working to resolve the financial bleeding caused to the national exchequer by loss-making state-owned enterprises.

According to a statement, the Finance Minister was chairing a meeting to review matters related to Privatization at the Ministry of Finance.

Chairman Privatization Commission, Mohammad Zubair, briefed the Minister on the status of the ongoing privatization transactions. He apprised the Minister on the status of various state-owned entities including Pakistan Steel Mills and SME Bank

The Minister emphasized that the government’s utmost priority with respect to privatization is to ensure that transactions are conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner.

He stated that the government makes a decision regarding the restructuring or privatization of each loss-making entity on a case-by-case basis while keeping in view the specific circumstances of each entity, and in the best interests of the people of Pakistan.

He urged the Privatization Commission to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner whilst ensuring full compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.