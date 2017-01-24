Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday held 29th South Asian Network Operators Group (SANOG) conference to bring educational operators network together.

The conference has been jointly organized by HEC and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The forum also discusses operational issues and technologies of interest to data operators in the South Asian Region.

SANOG is a regional forum which provides an opportunity to bring together network operators for educational as well as co-operation purposes.

A week-long SANOG conference will be comprised of presentations, tutorials and hands-on workshop tracks.

The first three days will consist of conference and tutorial presentations from diverse local and international community, and will focus on current technology updates, trends and challenges related to data networks.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC was the chief guest and Dr Ismail Shah, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was the guest of honour in the ceremony. On this occasion, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed stated that academia has a strong connection with the rapid technological advancement and ongoing digitization process. He said HEC has taken a number of measures for growth of ICT in the country.

“HEC has established Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), Digital Library, and Cloud Data Centre in this regard,” he said.

According to him, HEC evolved smart university concept in view of future challenges and opportunities in the higher education sector.

“Offices of research, innovation and commercialization as well as business and technology incubation centres have been set up in universities,” said chairman HEC. He also claimed that Pakistan has ICT setup in higher education that is seen as one of the best in the region and hoped that the week-long SANOG conference will bring about concrete recommendations for further development of ICT in Pakistan which could be implemented by academia.

Meanwhile, chairman PTA Dr Ismail Shah in his address talked on speedy diffusion of new technologies, especially broadband applications in Pakistan.

“Number of broadband subscribers has reached 40 million in Pakistan covering 87-90 per cent population,” said PTA chairman.

Discussing future prospects in the digitization age, he said that the world is heading towards a cyber-physical system.

“Future will witness many evolutions like branchless banking, driverless cars, further development of cloud computing and novelties in artificial intelligence,” said Dr Ismail Shah.

He stressed the need for planning to have a rightly trained human resource to deal with new technologies so as to keep pace with the world.

On the occasion, Yusuf Bhaiji, Programme Manager, Cisco, and Haris Shamsi, Vice President, Inbox Business Technologies delivered their keynote speeches on ‘Future of Networks, Networking, and Networkers’ and ‘Software Defined Everything’ respectively. The event includes five-day parallel workshops on three different tracks i.e. Domain Name System (DNS)/DNSSEC, IPv4/IPv6 Routing, and Campus Network Design and Security. These workshops will be conducted by eminent national and international experts.