Islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested a person allegedly involved in sale of illegal firearms, said a police spokesman on Monday.

As per the directions of the senior officers, a team was constituted which nabbed a person involved in selling of illegal firearms and also recovered two 9mm pistols along with ammunition.

The accused has been identified as Namet Afzal son of Haji Afzal, resident of mohala Mian Khel, Spen Khana, district Noshera. During preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed that he sells illegal weapons to different persons on demand.

Further detailed investigation is underway.