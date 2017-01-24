Islamabad-Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have announced the schedule of Margalla Festival 2017.

The festival will commence from February 8, 2017 and its different sports and cultural programs would conclude on 18th April, 2017. On the directions of Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz, Sports and Culture Directorate of MCI has announced a series of different sports and cultural activities which would be held at different sports grounds to provide quality entertainment and recreational facilities to the residents of the city.

The festival would commence on February 08, 2017 with Chairman CDA Badminton Tournament which would be held at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex. The badminton tournament will conclude on February 12, 2017. Net Ball Tournament would be organized on February 11 & 12, 2017 at Hamidi Hall. First Mayor Cup Hockey Tournament would be organized on Naseer Bundah Hockey Stadium in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation from February 12, 2017 to February 18, 2017, said the CDA officials on Monday.

They said in order to involve residents of different sectors of Islamabad in the festival, inter-sector cricket tournament has also been planned which would start on February 18, 2017 and conclude on March 19, 2017. Similarly, Mayor Cup Football Tournament will be organized from February 18, 2017 and would conclude on March 23, 2017. Sand Volley Ball Tournament would be organized on February 24-25, 2017 at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Inter-School Basket Ball Tournament would be organized under the umbrella of Margalla Festival, 2017 at Hamidi Hall. Inter-Club Tape Ball Cricket Tournament would be organized from March 18-25, 2017 at G-9 and F-9 Cricket Grounds while Inter College Girls Volley Ball Tournament will be organized on March 18 – 19, 2017 at Hamidi Hall. The cultural activities which would be organized as part of Margalla Festival 2017 includes Sufi Night on January 28, 2017 at Open Air Theatre, Shakarparian; Qawali Night on February 9, 2017 at Open Air Theatre; Pakistan Family Festival from 6th to 15th February, 2017 at Arts and Craft Village; Bhangra Night on February 14, 2017 at Open Air Theatre; Ghazal Night on February 18, 2017 at Open Air Theatre; Craft and Painting Exhibition on February 6, 2017 at Arts and Craft Village.