Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination held a meeting on Monday to consider the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Amendment Bill, 2016.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Khalid Hussain Magsi during which the committee unanimously recommended approving the amendment in the bill.

The objective behind approving the amendment was to transplant the human organs or tissues in case of accidental deaths.

The amendment will ease the way of human organ donations which could give new lease of life to a person in need of such human organs and tissues.

The committee also discussed the issues of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The committee was informed regarding the Institutional Framework and Statutory Structure of DRAP.

Committee also appreciated the new regulations introduced recently by the DRAP.

The committee was briefed by the secretary health that in year 2016, 3335 medicines were registered.

Committee member legislature from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amirullah Marwat remarked on the quality of drugs available in the market that to improve the quality of medicine, they could be examined from foreign laboratory.

The issue of child’s death allegedly occurred because of polio vaccination in Karachi was also discussed.

Chairman committee remarked that it is not sure that the child died due to polio vaccine.

Secretary Health Ayub Sheikh while briefing the committee said that MNH is inquiring the matter of alleged death of child and a detail report in this regard will be issued. He also said that it will be premature to determine any reason before completion of inquiry.

Secretary health also informed committee the issue of applying bar codes on medicine is pending, as the authority is waiting for the approval of Prime Minister in this matter.

According to him, the application of bar code on medicine will help in determining price of the medicine.

MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Shaista Khalid Luqman, Dr Mahreen Razaque Bhutto, Dr Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Col (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan and Qari Muhammad Yousaf attended the meeting. Kishwer Zehra, MNA/Mover of the bill also attended the meeting.