Islamabad-The Minister of National Health and Services (NHS), Saira Afzal Tarar Monday urged to vote for Pakistan’s candidate for the position of Global Chief of World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr Sania Nishtar is in the run up to the first round of election for the post of Director General (DG) WHO. The minister said this during a campaign event organized by Pakistan mission in Geneva to vote for Pakistan’s candidate based on her merits.

“Dr Sania Nishter was the most technically qualified candidate being an eminent Public Health Specialist of international standing,” said the minister. Dr Nishter had served on various UN and WHO bodies and has the insight in to how reform can be affected to revamp the organization, added the minister.

“In these times where the world is hit by refugee crisis in several parts and major public health challenges, only a top public health leader can make WHO more responsive to public health events of concern,” said Tarar.

First round of voting is being held in Geneva where a 34 member WHO Executive Board is voting to shortlist candidates from among the six.

Pakistan has fielded its candidate besides five other countries for the prestigious position. A recent pre poll survey has shown Pakistan leading in the race by a wide margin.

The shortlisted candidates would go in to second round of elections scheduled for May 2017 wherein the next DG or global head of WHO would be elected.

ISR23A