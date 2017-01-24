RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday summoned the Punjab IGP while hearing a bail petition by a 20-year-old-man murder accused.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed summoned IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera in a bail petition filed by Ibad Ullah through his lawyer Ghufran Khurshid Imtiazi. The court also snubbed New Town SHO Yasin and the investigation officer for “twisting the facts of the case”.

The New Town police arrested Ibad, A resident of Farooq-e-Azam Road of Sadiqabad, on October 18, 2016 in connection with murder case of Nasim Mehboob. Nasim was shot dead by two unidentified motorcyclists on June 21 at Commercial Market. In the shootout, Nusrat Pervin, the sister of the deceased, also sustained bullet wounds.

A murder case was registered with the New Town police on the complaint of Maqbool Khan, the father of the deceased, while SI Zubair was appointed as IO.

The lawyer told the court that the police implicated his client, saying: ““The cops initially showed in record Ameesh Gul as a murder suspect. Later, they mentioned name of Agha Gul as suspect because Ameesh Gul was in jail at the time of murder. Ibad was arrested though the applicant neither nominated him nor showed suspicion on him.”

The court was told that the police obtained the pictures of his client from his Facebook account and showed to the applicant so that he could identify the murderer of his son during identification parade in Adiala Jail.

“The applicant visited Adiala Jail and identified the killer of his son but in police record he did not mention the name of Ibad Ullah rather the SHO and the IO Zubair tempered the identification parade record and wrote name of Ibad Ullah as murderer,” the lawyer argued.

He went on to say: “SI Zubair was a corrupt officer and involved in receiving bribes in murder cases to prove the guilty as innocent. Anti-Corruption Establishment caught SI Zubair red-handed, while taking Rs50,000 bribe in a murder case.”

He said that his client moved an application to the CPO for change in investigation who ordered the DSP City Sardar Babar Mumtaz to hold impartial investigation but to no avail. The lawyer prayed to the court to grant his client bail in the murder case. After completion of arguments, the court issued notices to IGP ordering him to appear before court in person on January 31 for further proceeding.