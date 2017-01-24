Rawalpindi-The officials of Water Supply Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) during a campaign launched on Monday has disconnected more than 180 illegal water connections while eight truckload goods of encroachers have also been confiscated.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the water supply department of RCB launched a special campaign in areas of Peshawar Road, Marble Factory, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Misrial Road, Dhoke Banaras and Westridge to check the illegal water connections in order to recover the water bills.

During the campaign, he said, more than 180 water connections have been disconnected while the residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those who would be found involved in any such practice in future.

He said the water board also collected Rs 2.2 million rupees from the defaulters in pretext of water bills.

Qaiser said following the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah, the enforcement cell of RCB also conducted an operation against encroachments in areas of Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Ahmedabad,, Saddar, Gawalmandi, Naseerabad, Alaabad and Misrial.

He said the RCB enforcement cell also confiscated eight truckload goods from different markets in its operation against the encroachment. He said the operation against encroachments is being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed.

He warned the encroachers including shopkeepers not to place their stuff on footpaths or strict action would be taken against them.

On the other hand, the owners of hand push carts have staged a protest demonstration against the RCB management for removing them from Mehfooz Road.

They chanted slogans against CEO and other staffers of RCB and demanded the Station Commander to stop RCB officials from victimizing them.

Talking to media men, the protest leaders said former RCB CEO granted them licenses against fee for running their business at Mehfooz Road. They said the board have expelled them from Mehfooz Road and they were facing troubles in earning bread and butter for their poor families.