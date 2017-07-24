Islamabad-Health experts have advised people to use chlorine tablet for purification of drinking at domestic level keeping their families safe from water borne diseases. Health expert, Dr Hassan Nawaz said that chlorine kills 90 per cent of bacteria and it is better option for clean drinking water at house hold level.

But it should be used according to the prescribed amount mention on the box of tablets as more amount could have poisonous affects on human body. Talking to a private channel he said boiling water is comparatively expensive and hectic process which could not kill as much bacteria as chlorine.

He also urged people to check verification certificates of their bottled drinking water providing companies and from which company they were issued. He informed officially two government departments Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) are responsible for issuance of safe drinking water certificates.

It is mandatory for each bottled drinking water company to get certificate from these two official councils but due to ignorance of people, companies are running their business on fake documentation,

Dr Hassan stated.

He informed that filtration plants restrain dissolution of harmful bacteria and other components in water but it could not ensure hundred percent purification of water. Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a process used for filtration of water at large scale around the globe, he said adding that World Health

Organization issued standard parameters for clean drinking water which are followed world over.

In Pakistan, he further said, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sets National standard for drinking water quality published in 2008 which elaborate the essential amount of minerals and other components acceptable in drinking water. Unsafe drinking water has harmful bacteria and virus which cause diarrhoea especially among children, in result causing malnutrition or event death in worse cases.

It also affects growth level and IQ of children which has long term affects on our society as well as on economy. Contaminated water cause different kinds of cancer in human body like kidney, lungs etc. he further said. According to official standards amount of lead should not be more than 0.05mg per meter cube as more amount of it could bring behaviour changes in children, reduce IQ and have harmful effects on their growth. He advised people to be conscious about their drinking water as it causes a number of diseases which not only affect our health but also reduce our negative impacts on our efficiency, behaviour and mental capabilities.