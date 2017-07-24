Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) has provided blanket WiFi coverage in nine Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) under its Smart Universities through Smart Campuses project.

In all three regions, more than 10,000 students in these institutes have been extended facilities of different Information Technology (IT) services through this project. Official sources on Sunday said HEC intends to transform HEIs into Smart Universities by augmenting a highly conducive, technologically advanced, and cost effective learning environment.

The sources said while making conventional university into modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) driven and technologically advanced universities, Smart Universities through Smart Campuses would provide Wi-Fi blanket coverage along with EduRoam services to all nomadic users at universities’ premises.

The deployment of ninety universities has been divided into three years with further granular milestones of 7-8 universities per quarter. Currently nine institutes have been provided the blanket WiFi coverage in all the three regions.