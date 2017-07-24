Islamabad-Mother of a prisoner Talha Haroon, whose extradition was sought by the US authorities, has submitted an application before the Islamabad High Court, complaining against the alleged abuse meted out to prisoners at the hands of Adiala Jail authorities.

Mother of Talha Haroon, a US citizen of Pakistan origin and allegedly involved in planning an attack on New York in connivance with the Islamic State (IS), filed the application through her counsel Tariq Asad Advocate.

She stated in the application that it was July 7 when she had appeared before this court and complained that despite the order of this court, the treatment with Talha was still inhumane and her family was also not being provided opportunity of meeting with him properly.

At this, she added that the court was pleased to direct Additional District Magistrate Abdul Sattar Essaani, who was present in the court, to arrange meeting of Talha with petitioner’s family properly. “Thus accordingly, whenever Talha’s family requested Abdul Sattar Essaani, he was kind to ring the Superintendent Central Jail, Adiala to arrange meeting, but every time the petitioner’s family members (Talha’s mother along with his two sisters) were disappointed to have meeting with Talha in an uncongenial environment through a thick partition among many other visitors,” she added.

The applicant continued that previously Talha Haroon used to be scared to tell about the real facts about the treatment being faced by him, but in the last meeting, he burst into tears with her mother and told her despondently about miserable and the unendurable treatment of jail authorities.

The mother stated that no matter Talha is an American national by birth, but by virtue of Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951, he is also the citizen of Pakistan and is entitled to all the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan and law of the land which are being violated by the respondents.

“It is pertinent to mention that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees right to life and liberty even to the foreigners as interpreted by the Apex Court in Shela Zia case and other judgments,” argued the applicant.

Expressing her apprehensions regarding the increase in jail authorities’ worst treatment with Talha, the mother said that he is very young of teen age and such inhuman and ruthless treatment to him is against the principles of natural justice, law of the land, equity and conscience.

She added that it appears that the treatment of officials particularly of one, Falak Rashid Deputy Superintendent is allegedly worst with not only Talha Haroon but overall with every prisoner who does not satisfy his demands; it is therefore matter of human rights of the prisoners kept in Adiala Jail.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to take notice of her submissions and pass an order in view of Talha’s complaints described to her mother during meeting.

She further prayed that any learned judge of the district court with good repute may be deputed to hold enquiry about her complaint and about Falak Rashid’s general behaviour with the prisoners and if found true, he may be dealt with in accordance with law.