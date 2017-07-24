Two killed over land dispute

ISLAMABAD: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when the opponents opened fire at each other during a land dispute in the area of Mulpur, in the suburbs of the capital city.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station. Those killed in the firing included Chaudhary Rehmat and Raja Rashid. Kamran and Irfan sustained serious injuries in the firing. According to the Secretariat police, each party lost one of its fighting members in the gunfight. “The parties opened fire at each other after exchange of hot words over a piece of land. He said Kiani and Chaudhary party clashed which resulted in the death of two persons. According to the police, two separate FIRs would be registered.–Staff Reporter

Varsity trains over 100 girls under PSDF prgramme

ISLAMABAD: The ISRA University Saturday gave away training completion certificates to over 100 girl students, belonging to different areas of Rawalpindi here at a ceremony.

The female students were provided employable training under a project Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) to help them earn respectable livelihood.

The female students were provided training in two different trades, including Sterilization Operations and Water Treatment Procedures & Operations under this women-focused programme.

It is pertinent to mention that under the PSDF programme, the students are not only provided free training in different employable trades but are also given stipend, free books, bags and uniform to encourage them take trainings in employable trades.

On completion, the students would be able to join any organisation or initiate their own job in these particular trades and earn respectable livelihood for their families. Later, certificates were distributed among the successful students.–APP

PTDC to inaugurate city tour buses after I-Day

ISLAMABADI: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is going to inaugurate city tour buses in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Independence Day with an aim to promote tourism.

Talking to APP, an official of PTDC said, “PTDC will launch nine buses and their route will be Lok Virsa Museum Shakarpariyan, National Monument, Lake View Park and Faisal Mosque”.

He said students would realise the importance of tourism by participating in such activities. He said the PTDC had also started Pakistan Tourism Friends Club; members of this club would get benefit from transport facilities at discounted rates.–APP

Development projects worth Rs870m for Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation on cards

RAWALPINDI (Online) - A plan has been devised to start development projects worth Rs870 million for the areas located in union councils of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation.

The projects are likely to be completed in two phases, while the project plan has been finalized by Mayor Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation. The first phase contract of development projects worth Rs 370 million will be tendered on 26th July.

The development package of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation includes construction of streets, up gradation and refurbishment of sewerage system, installation of street lights, water supply projects.

Punjab govt refuses funds for police hospital

Rawalpindi (Online) - Due to shortage of funds, the Punjab government has refused to release funds for the construction of a Police Hospital located in Rawalpindi Division.

The construction work on Rawalpindi Police Hospital Project is unlikely to be started in next two years, due to lack of funds. Moreover, the Rawalpindi Police has been completed all the paperwork in this regard but the now file of the project has been closed.

Girl allegedly abducted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Online) - A girl has allegedly been abducted within the Koral Police jurisdiction.

Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Koral, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his daughter. He alleged that Mohammad Amin could be behind the kidnapping.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Water ATM machines to be installed across Punjab

Rawalpindi, July 22 (Online): Decision has been taken to install water ATM machines across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, these water ATM machines will be installed in collaboration with Information Technology University and University of Colorado America and the purpose behind this move is to supply quality water to citizens free of cost.

These water ATM machines will be controlled through an electronic system and this electronic system will monitor the water quality and any faults in machines.

Punjab government also decided to attain a mobile water testing lab and initially water samples will be checked through 5 mobile water labs.

Youth killed in road mishap

Rawalpindi (Online) - An 18-year old youth was killed after being hit by a speeding truck within Rawat Police jurisdiction.

Tariq Mehmood the father of victim told the local police that his son was on his way to home on hid motorcycle when speedy truck recklessly driven hit Shoaib Tariq, 18.

The driver had fled the scene after the incident. The police have registered a case and started investigation.