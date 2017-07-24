Islamabad-The colourful activities of free Children Summer Book Club at the main auditorium of National Book Foundation (NBF) continues to attract the children from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Summer Book Club was formally inaugurated by National Book Foundation (NBF) on July 11 in presence of Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed and other officials.

Over 50 children from different educational institutions were participating in the activities of Summer Book Club. NBF has been arranging Summer Book Club since the year 2012 as part of its initiatives to promote book reading culture among the children.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, the foundation has been arranging Summer Book Club from the last five consecutive years successfully and has received overwhelming response this year too.

He said NBF is carrying out different activities for promotion of book reading culture among the children under the patronage of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH Division, Irfan Siddiqui and Summer Book Club is one of these activities.

This free Summer Book Club, featuring a number of colourful book related activities including book reading sessions, crafts learning and question and answer sessions, is arranged for the children every year to provide them a platform where they can learn variety of crafts and gain practical knowledge, he said.

He said that such educational and recreational activities are extremely useful for physical and mental nourishment of the children.

This Summer Book Club will serve as a treat for those children who are unable to attend expensive summer camps being arranged by different private schools, he added.

Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed urged the parents to send their children to this free Summer Book Club so that the children can remain in touch with academic activities, learn crafts and gain maximum knowledge.

The students from different educational institutions including Beacon House, Bahria School, Model School, City School, Muslim Grammer School and Sir Syed School are participating in the Summer Book Club activities.

The Summer Book Club activities include Story Telling, Book Reading Sessions, Question Answer Sessions and Art Work and will conclude on August 10. Students are being given snacks during the time.

The Summer Book Club will be continued from 10:30 am to 1pm, while on Friday, it will be from 10am to 12 noon. In-charge of the Summer Book Club, Afshan Sajid can be contacted by the parents for participation of their children in Book Club.