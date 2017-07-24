Islamabad-Revamping of 200 public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Phase-II of Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, would be completed in September this year. Advisor on Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza told APP that under the ongoing phase, 200 new rooms in different schools of the capital had already been constructed, while the provision of other facilities was in process.

The PC-I for phase-III of the reforms programme would be completed in next two months under which 200 more schools would be upgraded, achieving the task of 422 schools’ renovation. With an aim to provide safe transport facility to girl students of ICT’s rural areas, the prime minister had already handed over 70 school buses to the schools under phase-II.

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has completed all codal formalities for the provision of 130 more buses to schools and, “We are just waiting for the release of funds from Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR),” the advisor said. He said that 30 special customized coasters would also be given to cater need of special children. “We have set Key Performance Indicators through which the heads and teachers of the schools and colleges of the ICT would be promoted and demoted upon the results of their educational institutions,” he added.

Under Phase-I all teachers of 22 schools were imparted training on modern modules while 2100 more (each five from every schools) had been provided training in phase-II. In Phase-III of the programme around 840 heads of the schools would be given training.

“We have achieved a mile stone by preparing a manual for the training of school heads as they are role model for their institution,” he added.

He said that IT labs in 219 girls’ schools were being established by the ministry of Information Technology under which the girls would be imparted modern technological education.

CADD, he said has signed a project with an NGO ‘Sightsavers’ under which the organization will select 12 schools around the federal capital in which the children with disabilities would be provided special education.

A project with another NGO has also been signed under which the toilets in girls schools would be established in selected 12 schools around the Islamabad. It is pertinent to note that the total funding for the said above projects would be allocated by these NGO’s.

A programme ‘Quaid ki Baten’ would be launched in schools for characterization of the students in light of education of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added. CADD was fully supporting the ministry of education in the revision of curriculum of schools. The subject specialists for the project were being hired from public and private sectors.

CADD has constituted monitoring teams who will made suddenly visits to schools twice a month and biometrics devices would also be installed soon to ensure the attendance of teachers.

A programme of pre-kg classes would also be initiated in the schools.

The project of Montessori classes in eleven schools of the federal capital had been initiated, while the classes would be started in next 71 schools this year. This project of Montessori classes have been initiated with Public-Private partnership and the private sector was supporting free of cost in this regard.