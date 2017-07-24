Islamabad-Gaining just a little weight can put a person at an increased risk of heart failure, a new study shows. Any weight gain may affect heart function in time, altering the muscle’s structure and potentially leading to damaging outcomes.

Heart failure takes place when the heart muscle becomes abnormally weak, leaving it unable to pump enough blood to supply a sufficient amount of oxygen to the body A new study - undertaken by Dr Ian Neeland, from the University of Texas South Western Medical Centre in Dallas, and colleagues - shows that gaining even a small amount of weight will impact the health of the heart muscle over time. At the beginning of the study, none of the participants had experienced heart failure or other conditions that placed them at an increased risk of heart failure. Their heart health status was monitored for a period of 7 years.

It was found that the participants who had gained weight during the follow-up period were more likely to also experience negative effects on the heart muscle.

The thickening and enlargement of the left heart ventricle - a tell-tale sign of heart failure - was more likely to occur in participants who had put on even moderate weight. As little as a 5 percent weight gain could be detrimental.

These participants were also likelier to have a weaker heart - that is, it may experience some degree of difficulty in pumping blood through the body.

More importantly, in the case of those who had gained weight, the alterations in the appearance and function of the heart muscle persisted after the exclusion of other factors relevant to heart health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and alcohol consumption. It was found that the participants who had lost weight during the 7-year follow-up period were likelier to have a thinner heart muscle.

The researchers also noted that the participants’ weight at the beginning of the study had no impact on the final results. But there is an intuitive fix to the risks posed by weight gain to the heart: maintaining weight can help to sustain the health of the heart muscle. “Any weight gain may lead to detrimental changes in the heart above and beyond the effects of baseline weight so that prevention should focus on weight loss or if meaningful weight loss cannot be achieved - the focus should be on weight stability.” Dr Neeland and colleagues also acknowledge some limitations of the study, mentioning the small size of the population sample and specifying that not all the individuals who put on weight will be subject to the risk of heart failure.

The researchers add that their findings would benefit from further investigation focusing on some benefits and disadvantages of using more aggressive weight management to neutralise the effects of excess weight on the heart.

Meanwhile, a new research has uncovered a target for chronic and pathologic pain, which could lead to better drugs for those affected by pain in the future. The team was led by Dr Matthew Dalva, of the Department of Neuroscience at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. He and his team have investigated a process called phosphorylation and its impact on how chronic pain occurs and what sensations it triggers.

Previous research has identified a pain receptor called N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) and the fact that it plays a key role in pathologic pain.

However, this receptor is also important in memory and learning, so drugs that would target this receptor would also affect these functions.

But in the new study, Dr Dalva and colleagues identified a second receptor that also plays a crucial role in pain. In their study, the scientists examined neurons in particular.

Specifically, by conducting a series of laboratory tests in cell cultures and in vivo, the team were able to see that, in response to injury-induced pain, the protein ephrin B modifies outside of the brain cell. This phosphorylation outside of the cell allows the ephrin B receptor to attach to the NMDA receptor, moving it into the synapses.

This process alters the function of the NMDA receptor, which leads to higher sensitivity to pain.

