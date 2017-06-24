islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the offices of Ghouri Town viewing it as an illegal housing scheme.

The offices were sealed by staff of Enforcement Directorate in the presence of Senior Special Magistrate CDA and SHO of concerned the police station.

According to the CDA officials, as per ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992, private housing schemes can be launched in Zone-2, 4 and 5 after approval of layout plan and issuance of NOC by the CDA. Raja Ali Akbar & Co / Al-Rahman Associates have floated Ghouri Town Housing Scheme (all phases) without any approval of CDA. Despite issuance of notices, they failed to obtain approval from CDA. They have been advertising and marketing the plot / land in their unauthorized and illegal scheme in violation of CDA Ordinance, 1960 and ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992, the officials said and added they have been cheating the general public.

“In view of this, CDA has sealed the office buildings of Ghouri Town management today on June 23, 2017 with the assistance of Deputy Commissioner ICT and Senior Special Magistrate, CDA.

A public notice has also been issued for insertion in the national dailies for the awareness / warning of the general Public.