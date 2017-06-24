islamabad - Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder has said that 2017 was a historic year, as it marked the 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations.

He hosted an iftar-dinner reception for Chevening Alumni at his residence last night. The reception was attended by Chevening scholars, Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme fellows, members of the elected Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan as well as senior officials from the British High Commission, said a statement issued by the British High Commission on Friday.

The reception celebrated the achievements of the Chevening Alumni in the first half of 2017 as well as giving an opportunity for networking between members of the British High Commission and the Chevening Alumni.

Speaking at the iftar reception, Crowder said, “Our Chevening programme and the valuable work of our alumni is an integral part of these celebrations. Earlier this year, our Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme fellows trained over 80 journalists across Pakistan.”

Crowder added, “Chevening alumni go on in their professional careers to build a more prosperous, stable Pakistan. We look forward to staying in touch with them in the future.”

The British High Commission will continue to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations with a series of events and activities all through the end of 2017. The application window for the Chevening one year master’s scholarship will open in early August.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide - excluding the United States and the European Union. More than 1,500 scholarships were awarded in 2016/2017. There are over 46,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.