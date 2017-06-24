rawalpindi - The citizens on Friday complained about an increase in prices of garments, cosmetics, and grocery items because of the absence of any official check on profiteers by the authorities concerned ahead of Eidul Fitr. Similarly, the tailors have also jacked up stitching charges causing difficulties for consumers.

Talking to The Nation, the citizens said the prices of clothes, shoes, cosmetics, bangles, mehndi, and food items including fruit, vegetables, meat, yogurt, bakery products and other kitchen items have been increased in bazaars of Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhai, Misrial Road, Peshawar Road, Lalkurti, Tench Bhatta, Chungi No 22, Bakra Mandi, Adiala Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Double Road and Faizabad. The prices of all the items have been increased by 50 to 100 per cent, they said.

They said high demand for the items on eve of Eidul Fitr and lack of check by city district government high-ups has allowed the profiteers to loot consumers with both hands. They demanded the deputy commissioner to take an action against the looters and lock them behind the bars.

Irshad Khan, a resident of Saddar, said the prices of clothes and shoes have been increased significantly by the shopkeepers. He said the price of a normal readymade suit is Rs1,400, which was too much. “It is difficult for an ordinary man to buy new clothes for his family on the occasion of Eidul Fitr,” he said.

“I am here in Lalkurti with my mother to purchase a new pair of shoes but changed my mind after knowing high prices of shoes,” said Sumaira Bibi, a college student. The government should launch special Eid packages for needy people so that they could enjoy the happiness of Eid, she said.

Bisharat Khan, a resident of Adiala Road, was of the view that he is a labourer and earns Rs600 daily. He said he has four children and it has become impossible for him to buy new clothes and shoes for his family on Eid. “The price of a normal pair of shoes is Rs800 while a normal suit is available at Rs1,000,” he said. “It is hard for a poor man to buy these items at such high rates,” Khan said.

Imitation jewellery, bangles, mehndi and other cosmetic items are also being sold at exorbitant rates by the shopkeepers to earn much before Eid, said a group of girls in Commercial Market.

“The increase in prices of daily use items has forced me not to buy anything and to go home with empty hands,” said Mukhtar Bibi, a resident of Sadiqabad. She said the government and special price magistrates should initiate a legal action against profiteers.

On the other hand, people said the prices of meat have also been jacked up by the shopkeepers ahead of Eid. They said the butchers are selling meat at Rs500 per kg with bone while boneless at Rs580 in several parts of the city. Similarly, Rs800 to Rs900 is being charged for 1kg mutton, they said.

The prices of vegetables and fruits are also touching the sky, they said. They said the price magistrates left for homes early leaving the poor consumers at the mercy of profiteers.

People also complained that the tailors are also charging very high stitching rates from them with no official check and balance. “I gave my unstitched suit to a tailor in Tench who charged Rs900,” said Chaudhry Babar. He said the rate of stitching was Rs600 last year.

Meanwhile, despite the price hike, a great rush of people was seen in almost all the markets, shopping malls and bazaars.

“Eid comes once in the year and we should spend money to celebrate it with full joy,” said Imran Arshad, an IT expert, who was buying shoes from a branded outlet.

Keeping the situation in view, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has devised special security plan for protecting the shoppers by deputing well-equipped police officers in bazaars.