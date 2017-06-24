islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has barred ‘Shuhada Foundation of Pakistan’ (Lal Masjid) from holding congregation on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Shuhada of Lal Masjid falling on July 7th, saying the foundation is not formally registered with any of the government’s department.

The ban comes in response to an application submitted by President of the Foundation, Tariq Asad Advocate with the district administration seeking permission for gathering in the memory of the Shuhada (martyrs) of Lal Masjd and Jamia Hafsa Islamabad, at the mosque’s premises. A letter written by the Deputy Commissioner, ICT office to the president foundation explained that the foundation is not registered with any of the departments while the mosque is under the administrative control of Auqaf department.

“No political or social gathering except offering prayer is allowed in the mosque. After thorough deliberations on your application, the administration has decided that you are not allowed to hold any such congregation,” the letter said. The administration has also warned the foundation high-ups not to indulge in such activity otherwise they will face strict legal action. The foundation wanted to observe 10th anniversary of the martyrs of Lal Masjid and hold a gathering over there on 7th of July.

On the other hand, the foundation, in a statement, has announced to defy government’s ban, insisting it is a registered entity. They have announced to hold Central Shoora meeting soon after Eid-ul-Fitr to devise future line of action.

A spokesman of the foundation said that the foundation was facing discrimination as the other religious and political organisations can hold such activities. The spokesman termed the ban as illegal and unconstitutional.