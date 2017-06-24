islamabad - Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has formulated a four-member evaluation committee to review the pending notifications of undergraduate medical institutions, an official said on Thursday.

As per notification issued here, pursuing the decision of the council in its last meeting, four-member committee headed by former Minister Dr Sania Nishtar has been constituted.

The other members included Surgeon General Lt Gen Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan and Prof Dr Ejaz Hassan Khan.

According to notification, the committee will analyze and evaluate the procedures/protocols followed during the recognition process of the all medical and dental institutes referred by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, as per PMDC Ordinance, 1962 and if deemed necessary it will coordinate with committee constituted by ministry NHS vide F No 1-13/2016-PMDC/NHRSC dated 11th April, 2017 and then will submit its final report before the council.

Sources added that PMDC had recommended the approval of 11 medical and dental colleges from the ministry; meanwhile, the health ministry received alleged embezzlement reports regarding registration of these institutions.

The ministry had constituted a three-member committee to inspect the matter, following the issue in 152nd meeting of PMDC another committee by the council was announced to ensure the transparency in registration of the medical colleges.

Now, the newly formulated committee will review applications of these medical colleges and inspect the alleged charges of corruption also.

PMDC formulated committee will present its report to health ministry.

Minister of State for NHS Saira Afzal Tarar, in the previous held meeting of the council, had directed the authorities to constitute the committee to review the applications of medical colleges.

The committee will review the applications of medical colleges including Bacha Khan Medical College, Shahida Islam Medical College Lodhraan, North West School of Medicine Peshawar, Wateem Medical College Rawalpindi, M Islam Medical and Dental Coege Gujranwal, Nowshehra Medical College, Bakhtawar Ameen Medical College Multan, Sindh Institute of Health Sciences Karachi, Rehman College of Dentistry, CMH College Bahawalpur, Hightech Medical College Taxila.