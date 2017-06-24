rawalpindi - With an aim to facilitate the tourists during Eid holidays, the City Traffic Police (CTP) have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for twin cities and Murree.

The plan has been devised following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja in order to control traffic mess during Eid holidays.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid unveiled the traffic plan on Friday while talking to journalists. He said the entry of all kinds of heavy traffic would be banned from 7am till 2pm in Murree in order to avoid traffic mess. However, he said that water tankers and other food supplying vehicles would be allowed from 2am till 7am in the hill station. Similarly, Murree’s famous Mall Road has been closed for all kinds of traffic while parking at GPO Chowk has also been banned, he said. Shahid said five roads in Murree have been declared one-way. The roads included Fourth Road, Bank Road, Kuldana Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, he added. He said entry of motorcycles would not be allowed in Murree. He added the locals would be exempted from this ban. The CTO said that heavy buses and lorries would not be allowed to go forward from Murree Brewery Chungi and Bansura Galli.

“The entry of motorcycles and heavy traffic has been banned from picket Kuldana Chowk, Bansura Galli, Bypass Turn, Lower Topa Turn, Mesyai Turn, Salgiran, Tareet Chowky, Satra Mile Toll Plaza, MIT Shawala Muhala, Dewal Sharif, Barian, Double Motor Way Turn and Jheeka Galli to avoid traffic jam,” he said.

He said traffic police have distributed pamphlets among the road-users besides displaying banners to create awareness about traffic plan and road laws.

The CTO said traffic police have divided Murree into five sectors to counter traffic rush during Eid holidays. A total of 23 junior traffic wardens, 335 wardens, 18 inspectors, five DSPs would perform duty under his supervision during Eid holidays, he said.

Shahid advised the tourists and road-users to contact at Traffic Police helplines 051-9273678 and 051-9272616 in case of any emergency. “We will guide and facilitate the tourists and road-users in a better way,” he said.

The RPO in a press release issued here has asked the tourists and road-users to obey traffic laws and cooperate with traffic police to avoid any inconvenience. He has also ordered the local police to enhance security of mosques, imambargahs and other worship places. He also asked the police officers to patrol in the sensitive areas to overwhelm criminals to secure citizens.