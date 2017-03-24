Islamabad - Koral police have booked six doctors over alleged negligence that resulted in the death of a female patient, police said.

Muhammad Fazil, son of Hashim Khan, a resident of Shakarial, Islamabad told police that his wife, Nargis Bibi was taken to the Hazrat Bari Sarkar (HBS) hospital in Ali Pur area where Dr Kalsoom, Dr Fozia, Dr Najeeb Ayub and three other unknown doctors, on February 2, 2017, operated on her.

However, she did not recover, he said. “Few days later, she was again taken to the hospital where the doctors again operated on my wife.

As she did not recover, the doctors, upon my protest, threatened me of dire consequence and few days later my wife died,” he told police in his complaint.

The police, on the complaint of Muhammad Fazil, have registered a case against the doctors under section 322/34 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, FIA has arrested an interior ministry official in connection with Karachi passport office visa extension corruption case.

Muhammad Sajid allegedly, in connivance with the officials of Karachi passport office, was involved in irregularities in visa extension cases.

He allegedly prepared fake documents for extension in visas of foreigners and minted money.

He has been arrested on the intimation of an arrested official of Karachi passport office, said the interior ministry officials.