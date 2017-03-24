Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), following the instructions of Director General (DG) Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah has seized 215 metric tons narcotics and 25.11 metric tons precursor chemicals during the year of 2016.

The recovered narcotics included 50103 kg opium, 6231 kg morphine, 16593 kg heroin, 138061 kg hashish, 4.394 kg cocaine, 3869.996 kg amphetamine, 131.670 kg methamphetamine, 1230 ecstasy tablets, 32790 psychotropic tablets, 22274 kg Acetic Anhydride and 2835 kg Sulphuric Acid, valuing 3757.56 million dollars in the international market, ANF Headquarters (HQs) spokesperson Sami Ullah Khan said.

Sharing further derails, he said ANF registered total of 1305 cases in 2016 apprehending 1556 accused. He said 47 smugglers were nabbed on base of intelligence based operations from different parts of the country.

He said ANF also rounded up 193 proclaimed offenders (POs) while 230 reported dead and 38 deleted through court orders. In 2016, a total of 1470.24 hectares poppy was destroyed in KP, Sind and Balochistan in collaboration with local administration. Similarly, a total of 350.021 metric tons of different types of drugs/precursors/controlled substances were burnt valuing over 4305 million dollars in international market.

He said ANF caught 34 foreigners mostly Nigerian, Zambian and Afghanis and recovered 74.226 kg drugs from their possession. While carrying out special operations, ANF busted 41 drug trafficking organizations in 2016.

“ANF has deposited Rs 48.64 million in national fund that it accrued from auction of 143 seized/confiscated vehicles,” Sami said. He said ANF frozen the assets worth Rs 782 million of the smugglers.

To further enhance the capacity, he said special efforts have been made to secure advance training packages for our prosecutor and law officers.

He informed with regard to training, 5 basic/ recruitment, 12 progression and 5 capacity building courses were run at ANF Academy and 853 personnel of different ranks including other LEAs were trained.

ANF is running three Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs) in Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta. Free of cost treatment facilities are provided to the drug victims. Establishment of Women and Children Ward at MATRC Karachi, construction of MATRC Peshawar and Sukkur are also in progress. During the year 2016, total 913 addicts were treated, he said.

ANF also organized 480 events of Mass Awareness Programmes in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar during last year.