Rawalpindi - An evening of classical and folk dance was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday. Performances by noted dancers Iftikhar Masih, Zakarya Iqbal and group enthralled audience of twin cities.

RAC arranged the event to mark Pakistan Day with zeal and zest and to provide healthy and quality entertainment for the fun lovers of twin cities, RAC spokesperson informed.

PML-N MPAs Tehseen Fawad and Zeb-un-Nisa Awan accompanied by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were included among the admirers of the performances. The performances started with Sindhi folk dance by Sajid, Aftab, Saim and Qaiser followed by Khattak dance, Balochi dance and Punjabi Bhangra receiving appreciation while Zakarya Iqbal and Iftikhar Masih entertained the audience with various classical dance forms.

Zakarya Iqbal presented Kathak dance, Tarana, 3 Taal and Bawaishri Raag and 10 Matray. Zakarya Iqbal has been associated with the field of classical dance since 18 years and started his career with break and gymnastic style under entrepreneurship of Naila Riaz and Nighat Ch.

Later, Bharat Natyam dancer Iftikhar Masih presented Allaripu in 7 Matray and Anand Tandav Shiv Mahadev Nachat Hai in 14 Matray with exquisitely which put the audience in wonder.

Iftikhar has been receiving training of Bharat Natyam dance style from Indo Mitha and Zarka Ch from last 15 years. He not only performed nationwide but also at international level like Japan, China, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

All the performances concentrated on harmoniously presented body movements that were accompanied by soothing instrumental music for creating an ambiance of peace and tranquillity.

Zakarya Iqbal and Iftikhar Masih presented Kathak in a simplified fashion as the sophisticate gathering in large number sat in awe. Audience termed the RAC event as an excellent opportunity to get a taste of classical performing art that not only entertained them but also introduced them with various forms of performing arts. Renowned artist Masud Khawaja anchored the folk and classical night.