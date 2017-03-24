Rawalpindi - Security guard of a private housing society was gunned down while another person sustained injuries during an armed clash at Ghakhar Sanhal over land dispute, police informed on Thursday.

The dead and injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat while a team of police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bisharat Abbasi and officials of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) reached at the crime scene and started collecting evidences.

According to police, a clash occurred between administration of a private housing society and some villagers who are said to be owners of land where the housing society wanted to construct a road.

During the clash, villagers started firing at the employees of private housing society killing a security guard Mubashir, and injuring a driver Afzal Qamar, critically. After committing crime, police said, villagers managed to escape from the scene.

Local police rushed to the site and started investigating the murder case. The firing incident also created panic in the area.

Sub Inspector (SI) Yaqoob Shah, the investigator of HIU, told The Nation that a security guard of private housing society was killed while a driver sustained injuries during firing over land dispute. He said the victims were moved to DHQ.