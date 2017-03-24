Islamabad - Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik has said the nation was united on Pakistan Day and pledging for collective efforts for the development and uplift of the country.

Talking to the national TV, he said March 23 was a glorious day in the history of Pakistan and the country was achieving milestone under the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan as an independent and sovereign country was on path of right direction. Dr Musadik Malik urged every individual to contribute their services for the prosperity of the country.

He said the government was determined to further betterment of the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Replying to a question, he said all the political parties would clinch votes from people on the performance basis. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Member National Assembly, Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan was created on true thinking and dreams of great Muslim leaders.

Senator of Pakistan People’s Party Rubina Khalid said all the political parties were working for the progress of the country and committed to continue with same spirit.

She said Quaid had dream of Pakistan that people will live with peace, love, affection and brotherhood in it.