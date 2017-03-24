Rawalpindi - A team of district government and local police conducted raid on a factory where unhygienic mineral water was being prepared, sources informed on Thursday.

During the raid, the team confiscated 45 bottles filled with unhygienic water and 20 empty gallons. An employee was arrested, sources said.

According to sources, a team of officials of district government headed by Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Mehreen Faheem Abbasi along with local police conducted raid on factory ‘Sparkling Water Co’ near Tang Pulli at Marir Hassan. During checking, the team found that the employees of factory were filling plastic bottles with tap water, source said. They said the caps of bottles were also being washed with chemical. The team seized total of 65 bottles from the premises and sealed the factory.

AC Cannt Mehreen Fahim Abbasi, when contacted, said raid was carried out following a tip off, a raid was conducted on a sham/spurious factory of mineral water.

She said team confiscated 45 filled bottles and 20 empty ones. Dirty water was being filled in bottles from water supply pipeline and sent for sale to shops, petrol and CNG stations and canteens.

She said FIR was registered under PPC, Consumer Protection Act and Copyright Act besides arresting one person. The factory owner Nisar Ahmed was still at large, she said.