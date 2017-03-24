Islamabad - A three-day photographic and paintings exhibition titled ‘Pakistan Past & Present’ concluded here at Awain-i-Quaid.

The event was arranged by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) in collaboration with Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC). More than 200 historic photographs of prominent Pakistan Movement leaders, including Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muslims migrating from India were put on display.

The photographs and paintings sketches were prepared by Art and Design Sector of DEMP. The artists who prepared these photographs and paintings included Waseem Akhtar, M Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam.