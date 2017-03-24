Rawalpindi - Police on Thursday commemorated all police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for peaceful future of the nation.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at Police Line number 1 which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja as chief guest. City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, DSP Cantt Raja Taifoor and heirs and relatives of police martyrs were also present on the occasion. The special prayers were made for all police officials who embraced martyrdom and did not bow before the enemies of the country.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, while addressing the ceremony, said that like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, police have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of martyrs.

He said country is passing through a critical phase with increasing incidents of terrorism. He said along with other law enforcement agencies, police have been battling against the terrorists to flush them out of the country. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, during his speech, also paid a rich tribute to martyrs. He said the police jawans rendered countless sacrifices for maintaining law and order situation and to make the society crime free.

“We have shed our blood for defending our beloved homeland Pakistan and will also guard it in future,” he said. He said that problems being faced by the heirs of martyrs would be resolved on priority basis. “My doors are open for the heirs of martyrs, they can come any time to meet me,” CPO said. At the end both the police officers laid floral wreath at the monument of martyrs. On the other hand, a special ceremony was also organised in Adiala Jail to celebrate Pakistan Day.

On the occasion, Chairman Standing Committee on Sports Punjab and ex-MNA of N-league Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest while DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Shahid Salim Baig, Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, PML-N Chairman UC 84 Dhama Syedan Chaudhry Imran Ilyas and others also present. A cake was also cut on the occasion while special prayers were offered for the peace and property of the country. Special sports competitions i.e. tug of war, volley ball, arm wrestling and men in sack race were held between the inmates. Special prizes were also distributed among the winners.