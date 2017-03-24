Rawalpindi - The officials and staff members of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) arranged a special event to mark the 77th year of Pakistan Day here on Thursday.

General Manager PTDC Malik Ali Akbar graced the simple but impressive ceremony as chief guest which was also attended by all staff members and high officials of the department including Project Engineer Muhammad Inayat, Assistant Engineer Muhammad Shabbir, Manager, Flashman, Ashfaq Ahmed Lothar and Manager PTDC, Mukhtar Ali who is also media coordinator. Flag hoisting ceremony was held at all PTDC motels in Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Swat, Chitral, Bisham, Ayubia, ziarat, including Wagha to mark Pakistan Day where prominent personalities were invited as Chief guest on the occasion.

Ali Akbar hoisted Pakistani flag and the security guards presented Salami to mark the day in high esteem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Akbar paid tributes to those who rendered sacrifices for the realization of Pakistan. He greeted the nation while pledging to work for his country. On the occasion, Ali Akbar paid glowing tributes to the managing director for his hard efforts for the promotion of tourism in the country since assuming the charge of Managing Director PTDC.

He also appreciated the efforts of Chaudhry Ghafoor Khan for his efforts to resolve the grievances of the PTDC employees with particular reference of getting grant from the federal government.