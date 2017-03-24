Islamabad - Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) this year has announced to advertise house jobs vacancies for medical graduates to give transparent opportunity to all students, an official said on Thursday.

SZABMU has around 140 vacancies of house jobs for medical graduates and a large number of public and private students apply to get the opportunity.

“University has advertised the vacancies on paid slots,” said an official from Ministry of Capital Administration $ Development Division (CADD).

The opportunity has been announced for fresh graduates of all medical colleges who have to go for house job in 2017.

“MBBS and BDS students from the public, private and foreign medical colleges, all will be given opportunity to apply for house job in university,” he said.

However, official said that candidates, only from the registered medical colleges from Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) will be entertained.

“The advertisement in this regard has been given and soon the university administration will start short listing the names of eligible candidates,” said official.

Duration of house job will be one year while the last date for the application has been given 27th of the current month, official said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor (VC) SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram talking to The Nation said that out of 142 house jobs vacancies, 100 are reserved for medical graduates of Federal Medical & Dental College (FMDC).

“The vacancies have been announced on remaining 42 seats,” he said.

VC also informed The Nation that 100 graduates from FMDC have started their house job while candidates on remaining seats will start after the list is finalised by the selection committee. According to Dr Javed Akram the committee for the selection of candidates of graduates from other medical college has been constituted in this regard.

“The committee is being headed by Prof Dr Rauf Niazi and will be comprised of all professors,” he said. A 40-member committee will process the selection procedure for its transparency which will ensure the opportunity for eligible candidates.

He said priority will be given to the graduates from public sector medical colleges while private medical colleges’ students will come after that. VC also said that Rs 35000 will be given as stipend to the selected students as per policy.

FMDC is the public sector affiliated college of SZABMU while around five private medical colleges in the city are also affiliated with the university.

An official from PMDC said that this step will be beneficial for the eligible candidates who fail to get house job in public sector medical university.

“Nepotism culture creates problems for many medical graduates and they have to wait to join house job which is a compulsory part of profession,” he said.

Earlier, PMDC had announced the policy of providing paid house to medical graduates from private and public sector medical and dental colleges.

The institutions were directed to provide the stipend to graduates from any college. Private medical colleges were asked to pay the stipend not less than the highest amount paid in any public sector hospital of that province.

The policy document said, “Honorary house jobs shall also be allowed in approved public sector hospitals but the institution shall not allow house job beyond the slots allocated by the PMDC for house job in relevant institution.”

The new policy also states that foreign medical or dental graduates, after passing registration examination of National Examination Board of the Council shall be provisionally registered for house job purposes after notification by the federal government. The foreign graduates will be required to complete one year mandatory house job or internship from the date of issue of the council’s provisional registration.

The official while talking to The Nation said that only gradates provisionally registered with the PMDC will be eligible for house job.

And the professional practice must be also carried out in a hospital recognized by PMDC under the ordinance.

According to the PMDC policy 2016, the hospital is also responsible to ensure that the candidate possesses a valid provisional registration with the council.