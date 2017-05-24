Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is all set to launch non-formal teaching programmes in order to provide quality education to the people through distance learning system. An official of the university told that these will be post-graduate diplomas and certificate courses of non-formal teachers’ training.

He said that the necessary funding for this purpose would be provided by UNESCO. In this connection, the two sides have entered into a formal agreement of bilateral cooperation to upgrade non-formal teaching.

He said that on assurance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the university will exploit all possible avenues to fight out illiteracy and promote teachers’ training, through open distance learning system.

It was aimed at introducing academically accredited teachers’ training courses in non-formal education, the official said, adding that it will also provide academic-related support to stake-holders, who are working under non-formal system. The project was also shared with Ministry of Education and Professional Development and other stake-holders to achieve the desired goals, he added.

He said that there was non-availability of certified training courses for the teachers engaged in non-formal education.

Through this initiative, he said the university will fill the gap by producing trained teachers as per the requirements of the distance learning system.

The AIOU has a dedicated department of distance, non-formal and continuing education that has been given the task of producing trained teachers through certified courses, he added.