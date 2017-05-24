Rawalpindi - The death of an 11-year-old boy at emergency department of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) during treatment sparked protest by the parents and relatives of the deceased who placed his dead body in the middle of Fawara Chowk on Tuesday.

The protest created a gridlock posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians. The protestors chanted slogans against doctors and demanded the government to take legal action against the responsible persons.

According to details, Ishtikhar Ahmed, a resident of Hassanabad, brought his son Nayyar in ER of DHQ after the boy sustained fatal injuries after falling from rooftop of his house some five days ago.

The doctors started treating the injured boy but he could not survive and died during treatment. This infuriated the parents who accused doctors of showing negligence that led to death of the boy.

Parents and relatives took the dead body and placed it in the Fawara Chowk and staged a protest demonstration blocking the road for vehicular movement.

Istikhar Ahmed, the victim father, told media that doctors have only injected one drip to his son since he was admitted in the hospital.

He said last night condition of his son deteriorated upon which he asked the doctors to provide medical treatment to the patient.

He said that doctors did not listen to him. He said that he would approach police for legal action against the doctors responsible for death of his son.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital, Dr Khalid Randhawa, when contacted, said that he would launch inquiry into the incident and action would be taken against the negligent doctors.