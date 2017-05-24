Rawalpindi - The inaugural ceremony of Reality Welfare Langer (charity food) was held at Gawalmandi here on Tuesday.

Chairman Metro Bus Service and PML-N ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed and Chairman RWL Asghar Shad inaugurated the Langer where 200 poor people will be provided food twice a day.

The other prominent persons, who attended the ceremony, included former MD Baitul Mall Zamurad Khan, ex-MNA Malik Shakil Awan, ex-MPA Zia Ullah Shah, Sajjad Khan and Chemist Association President Arshad Awan.

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, while addressing, said that Punjab government has built hospitals, metro bus service and roads to facilitate the masses at a time when the chief ministers of other provinces were busy in other activities.

He said no officer in the government wanted to perform his duty honestly but the politicians have been serving the masses round the clock.

He said in Sindh, the government has failed in lifting garbage while the Punjab government, on the orders of CM Mian Shehbaz Sharif, has given contract to Albayrak to keep the cities clean.

“The politician can serve his voters in much better way than anybody else,” he said. Coming hard on PTI, Hanif Abbasi said those who are criticising PML-N should peep into their own collars as they are doing nothing for bringing change in lives of people.

He said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology would be completed in 2018. Mayor Sardar Nasim said he would also contribute in the noble cause of feeding poor and destitute segments of society in the RWL.