Islamabad - Rector Comsats Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Prof Dr Raheel Qamar has been booked in a criminal case against the charge of conspiring physical assault on a senior faculty member.

According to arrest warrants available with The Nation, Judicial Magistrate Sohail Thaheem has issued arrest warrants of Dr Raheel Qamar, the rector of Comsats and directed the SHO of Shahzad Town Police station to arrest the rector and produce him in his court. Raheel Qamar and Samra Mohsin Khan were booked in a criminal case and an FIR was registered against them in Shahzad Town Police station for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and physical assault on a faculty member of Comsats in his office. The rector was also accused of intimidating and harassing witnesses and manipulating inquiry proceedings.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar is also the Vice Chairman of Ethics Committees of Shifa International Hospital and Shifa College of Medicine.

He has recently assumed the charge of CIIT and since then there is unrest amongst faculty members, source said to The Nation.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar has also been working for Shifa College of Medicine and Shifa International Hospital and an inquiry was also initiated against him for assuming two portfolios in different organizations, a source said. The pro-rector of CIIT Haroon Rasheed was also removed from service last year when it was proved that he had a fake and plagiarised PhD degree. The National Testing Service (NTS) scandal surfaced after that and it transpired that the then rector of CIIT, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi was a shareholder and chairman Board of Directors of NTS since it was formed in 2003.

Because of previous scams including the dual degree program and problems in audit, the government funding under PSDP for CIIT was stopped by the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in 2015. The scandal where an FIR has been registered and arrest warrants of rector CIIT, Raheel Qamar are issued by a court is the latest scandal to come out of CIIT, where nearly 40,000 students are enrolled. The government needs to thoroughly investigate the corruption and maladministration in CIIT and HEC needs to take notice of the declining standards of Higher Education in Pakistan.