Islamabad - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said provincial governments should join hands with federal government for portraying the positive image and national narrative of Pakistan to the world.

Talking to media after inaugurating media science exhibition of SZABIST university in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said that terrorism affected the country’s national narrative and it is time to revive our cultural, tourism, heritage and sports activities. The minister said that teachers, media and other stakeholders should play their role in this regard. She said that the country on the occasion of 70th Independence Day should resolve to strengthen national identity.

The Minister said that the government is working for preservation and promotion of national heritage of the country.

She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was an opportunity to take the country to new heights of progress and development. She said it not only a route but will connect national heritage and Pakistani culture to the world. She said that CPEC will secure the future of our youth.

She said that role of media is very important to highlight Pakistani tradition and cultural to the world.

The minister acknowledged that media played a key role in the war on terrorism. She said the promotion of literary and cultural heritage has become the need of the hour as it is the best way to eliminate intolerance and extremism from the society.

She said this year marks the 70th birth anniversary of our country for which the Government is implementing a comprehensive plan based on the promotion of our national narrative that had faded away due to extremism and terrorism.

She said in the past little attention has been paid to children-friendly content on media which led to a dearth of knowledge in our children.

Marriyum said the incumbent government is laying special emphasis on inculcating our cultural and literary heritage in the youth.

She said Pakistan is the land of diverse culture and valiant people who have courageously fought the menace of terrorism over the years.

The Minister said the security situation in the country has improved significantly during the last four years due to prudent policies of the Government and sacrifices of the country’s Armed Forces.