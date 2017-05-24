Rawalpindi - The Airports Security Force (ASF) has arrested a British national of Pakistani origin at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) after recovering hashish from him, sources said here on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Babar Khan against whom a case has also been registered. According to sources, the passenger Babar Khan reached BBIIAP to catch flight PK-701 to go to Manchester (UK) from Islamabad. They said that suspicious activities of the passenger caught attention of ASF.

During course of search, ASF found hashish concealed by the passenger in cigarettes. ASF handed over the accused to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Customs nabbed a passenger on account of money laundering and recovered 60,000 Euros from his possession. The accused was identified as Jawad Amin. A case has been registered against the accused.

According to PRO Pakistan Customs, Saqib Sheikh, the passenger, who is trying to fly to Dubai via EK-613, is part of international money laundering gang.