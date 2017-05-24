Rawalpindi - In a tragic incident, a 59-year-old employee of the interior ministry reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of the R-Block of the ministry building in an apparent attempt to get his son on job, sources and police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Iqbal, resident of Sheraz Market, G-6, Islamabad, was employed as peon in the interior ministry, they said. A suicide case has been registered with police station secretariat.

According to sources and police, Iqbal along with his son reached the office of a section officer of the interior ministry and requested him to recruit his son.

They said that section officer reportedly told the peon that government could only recruit his son in his place if he dies during service and there was no other policy to appoint the legal heirs. They said that peon left the office of section officer leaving his son behind and jumped off the sixth floor of the interior ministry building and sustained fatal injuries.

The rescue service of ministry rushed the injured peon to Polyclinic where he succumbed to injuries, sources and police added.

“It has been suggested during preliminary investigation that Iqbal has ended his life apparently to get a place for his son in the department,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Secretariat Hakim Khan while talking to The Nation.

He said police filed suicide case and started investigation. On the other hand, the doctors in Polyclinic handed over the dead body of Iqbal to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.

PS Industrial Area (I/9) found dead body of an unknown man and shifted him to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem. The reason behind the matter was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, unknown robbers stormed into house of an officer of sensitive department in Shalley Valley and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. The robbers collected gold, cash and other valuables and managed to escape. A case has been registered with PS Westridge.