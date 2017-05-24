PR Islamabad - In great pride, jubilation and honour, Roots Millennium Schools announces achievement of the status of IB World School for International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IB DP) for its state-of-the-art flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad.

RMS pursued the IB programs as a pioneer and now has proven its standards at the international level, bringing vanity for the system and the country.

It is the immense commitment and consistently amazing efforts of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and his entire team which has ensured presence of Millennium Roots Schools name now in the league of IB World Schools.

The International Baccalaureate IB Diploma Program (DP) aims to develop students who have excellent breadth and depth of knowledge - students who flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically.

It is recognised and respected by the world’s leading universities. IB Diploma is a broad and balanced two years’ program for students aged 16 to 19 who have successfully completed IGCSE/O levels/SSC/American or equivalent education.

The Diploma curriculum ranges with the choice of six subjects out of 14 in 6 different groups including Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individual and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics and Arts along with the core Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity, Activity, Service.

Pursuit of the IB programs is a leap forward in educational dream of the country and caters for the international and local market requirements of higher education and employers. Roots Millennium Schools is committed to providing students with the best quality education that ensures their holistic development and definite success in the professional world.

It is strongly believed that IB programs are the best choice for the students of the present world being the most relevant qualifications based on the philosophy of conceptual and inquiry based learning.

RMS stands committed to IB philosophy of developing and transforming the personalities of IB learners into internationally minded and life-long learners.

Under the guidance and supervision of Uzma Shujjat, IB Diploma Manager at Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad, RMS has joined the global leagues of IB World School in May 2017. Millennium Campus will be a part of this fantastic program from September 2017, enriching more teachers, more students and ultimately the society at large, by offering an internationally-recognized world class education.