Islamabad - Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and University of Wah have signed a memorandum of understanding to meet the future demands of food security without posing threat to environment.

The signing ceremony was held at the university in which the representatives of both the organisations signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. The agreement was aiming to devise a proper mechanism to meet the challenges of future demands of food safety and security without posing threat to environment.

The other objective of the MoU was to collaborate with the university which was pursuing a dynamic higher educational programme focused on quality education and research.

Under the agreement, scientists of PARC, after adopting due protocols would be engaged as co-supervisors for PhD students in order to create qualified scientists.

It would also strengthen the goal of the university of providing an enabling environment to all students to fulfil the demand of need based and market driven qualified scientists in the country.

Under the agreement, both the institutions would appoint focal persons who would hold periodic meetings to work-out the details of the programme.