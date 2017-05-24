Rawalpindi - The residents of Askari-XIV Tuesday approached Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench against alleged encroachments of parks, school playground, and changes in master plan of the housing scheme.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition filed by 10 retired army officers and issued notices to the Secretary Ministry of Defence, Director General of Directorate of Housing at GHQ and administration of the housing scheme. Court asked the housing directorate to submit their response till May 29, the next date of hearing.

Filed by Brig (Retd) Sajid Nazir and nine other retired officers through Advocate Col (retd) Inam-ur-Rehim, the petitioners have prayed to the court to direct the housing directorate for restoring the master plan of the housing project and end contract awarded to a foreign company for providing internet and security serviced to the residents.

In their petition, the retired army officers, including two brigadiers, three lieutenant colonels, and five majors, had maintained that the housing directorate tried to change the master plan first in 2009, but changed their program after the protest by the residents’.