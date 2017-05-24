ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar Tuesday said if the right of expression continued to be curbed in the name of national security, it may not be possible even to protest against enforced disappearances.

He said that the issue of enforced disappearances cannot be separated from prevention of freedom of expression through misuse of cyber crime law.

Addressing a seminar here in connection with ‘International Week of the Disappeared,’ he asked the civil society activists and people at large to pressurize the political parties to collectively address the issue of enforced disappearances. He said that while security establishment was often blamed, it was also a fact that political parties lacked the will to criminalise enforced disappearances or regulate states’ agencies through legislation.

“Civil society must ask political parties as to what prevents them from collectively deliberating on enforced disappearances and find a solution,” he said.

He said, “Some years ago only those allegedly involved in anti-state activities were found to have disappeared involuntarily mostly in Balochistan and the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas but now people in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Sindh and even in Islamabad are disappearing involuntarily.”

The senator said there was another disturbing reality as bloggers and social media activists challenging the states’ security narrative had also disappeared in different parts of the country including Islamabad.

The lawmaker said it was extremely alarming that till today not a single perpetrator of the crime has been held to account.

Sometime back, he said, the Senate unanimously adopted half a dozen recommendations made by its Human Rights Committee. “These included legislation to criminalize enforced disappearances, bringing state agencies under some law and signing the Convention on Enforced Disappearances. However, no action was taken by the government,” he elaborated.

The Senate, he said, late last year asked the government to satisfy a bipartisan oversight committee as to why it failed to implement the recommendations.

“It decided that if a bipartisan oversight committee was satisfied with the reply it shall share it with the House. If not, then all the parliamentary parties’ leaders will submit as Private Member’s Bill the legislation proposed by the Human Rights Committee,” he said about the decision of the Senate Committee of the Whole.