Islamabad - Federal government has allocated around eight billion rupees budget for three hospitals of the city for next fiscal year 2017-18, documents revealed.

The budget has been allocated for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) popularly known as Polyclinic and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Total budget allocated for the hospitals is Rs8.92 billion out of which Rs1.86 billion have been set for development schemes. And more than Rs7 billion set for salaries, allowances and medicines. In the allocated budget, PIMS will get the share of Rs5.77 billion, FGSH Rs2.54 billion and NIRM Rs 400 million.

In the upcoming budget of 2017-18, Rs700 million have been raised for PIMS, Rs100 million for FGSH and Rs7 million for NIRM.

FGSH will get Rs170 million for the upgrading of electricity system and its extension. For the medicine purchasing of three hospitals more than Rs1 billion has been allocated.

According to information available with The Nation Rs160 million has been set for the medicine of parliamentarians while PIMS administration has also demanded Rs340 million for provision of free medicines.

Further it has also requested Rs900 million for maintenance and purchasing of new machinery. As per documents with The Nation, Rs1417.081 million has been allocated for the establishment of eight projects at PIMS. As per details, Rs100 million have set for establishment of haematological disorders centres, Rs250 million for Centre of Neuro Sciences, Rs199.762 million for establishment of shredding unit. For construction of Female Doctor Hostel at PIMS Rs100 million have been allocated and for the extension of Cardiac Centre block, Rs400 million have been set.

Further, Rs198.130 million has been allocated for replacement of non-radiation diagnostic services and Rs100 million for up-gradation of Gastroenterology and replacement of equipment for advance liver and GI Diseases.

Rs69.189 million has been also allocated for replacement and up gradation of HVAC Plant room equipment and allied works at hospital.

Three projects including establishment of Haematological centre, Neuro Sciences and Shredding unit have been again included in upcoming PSDP projects of PIMS. In previous fiscal, Rs2.8 million were allocated for the establishing of Haematological centre, Rs195 million for Neuro Sciences and Rs15 million for Shredding unit.

Talking to The Nation, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof Dr Javed Akram said that those were non-funded program of the university, while the funded program met the utilization of funds. “Like funds of Federal Dental Hospital were fully utilized,” he said. He said more than Rs30 billion projects of SZABMU are on list but the ground breaking will initiate only of those which PC-1 has been approved. VC said that consultant has been hired after which PC-1 of the projects will be submitted.

“Administration has also demanded supplementary grants for some of the ongoing projects,” he said.