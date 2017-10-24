Islamabad - The staff of enforcement directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment operation to vacate state land from the occupation of the locals.

The officials demolished make-shift offices of the illegal occupants of the land that the CDA had acquired in sector D-12 of the capital. The staff has had to halt the operation for some time in the wake of stiff resistance from the locals allegedly backed by a deputy mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and a Jamaat-e-Islami local leader.

Earlier, the armed persons forced the staff of enforcement directorate to halt the operation initiated in the light of the Supreme Court directions. The representatives of the local administration reached on the spot to negotiate the matter with the resisting locals but all in vain.