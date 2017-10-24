Islamabad - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew Monday said the Chevening Scholarship Programme gave scholars the opportunity to do more than just study at the best universities in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued here by the British High Commission, he said the scholarship also allowed Pakistanis to network extensively with scholars from around the world and experience the best Britain had to offer.

“On their return from the UK, many Chevening scholars, including from the legal profession, media, bureaucracy, business and technology, have talked about how their scholarship has accelerated their careers and given them the opportunity to become a leader in their field. I would strongly encourage eligible scholars to submit their application and not miss out on the opportunity to apply,” he said.

The last date to apply for the Chevening Scholarship Programme for the academic cycle 2018/19 is November 7.

Ahead of the deadline, scholars from across Pakistan are being encouraged to apply for the Chevening Scholarship Programme by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew.

The Chevening Scholarship Programme is the UK government’s premier scholarship award and gives scholars the chance to study a fully-funded one year master’s degree at any university in the UK.

The Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship is also open for relevant applicants from Pakistan.

Chevening Scholarships are prestigious scholarships awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds.

The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at a UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

Over 1,500 scholars from Pakistan have gone to study in the UK through the Chevening scholarship.