Rawalpindi - In an effort to curb street crime, an elite security unit known as the Dolphin Force has formally been launched during a ceremony in Police Line Number 1 here on Monday.

Provincial Minister of Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion while City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi and other police officers also attended the ceremony.

The unit will operate under direct command of city police chief and SSP HQs.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that on instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif the special Dolphin Squads has been formed in five major cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi to tackle the criminals on streets and roads. He said the unit would be put to action in the three other cities too. He said the government wanted to win the hearts of people by dealing with the problems of the masses. He lauded police for rendering great sacrifices for restoring peace in the province. “The behavior of police should be polite and co-operative so that the masses consider them their friends and saviour,” the minister said. Adding that the young men selected in Dolphin Force were purely on merit, the minister promised a maximum protection for the people and a reduction in street crimes as soon as the force begins operation in the city. He urged the media to play its role for betterment of police force.

Raja Ashfaq Sarwar lauded the services of Rawalpindi police under the command of CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi.

He said the force would tackle terrorists and other hardcore criminals who have become a sign of terror for general public. CPO added that the creation of such a force was inspired from Istanbul (Turkey) where 40 Dolphin Forces operated. Sharing the details about work plan and infrastructure of Dolphin Force, CPO said SSP HQs would control the Dolphin Force while the officer of inspectors rank would be shift in charge. Moreover, SIs and ASIs would be sector in charge of the force while head constable would be the team leader equipped with latest automatic weapons. The force would also have LTE-4G network and be connected to Rescue 15 to save crime scene in mobile phones, he said. Earlier, a smart contingent of police presented a salute to Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar upon his arrival in Police Line Number 1. He also laid a floral wreath on monument of martyrs whereas Dolphin Force also presented mock exercises to show their abilities.