Islamabad - Faisal Mosque was illuminated Pink in support of breast cancer patients and to create awareness amongst people.

The event was organised by the Pink Ribbon in collaboration with CDA. ‘PINKtober’, the breast cancer awareness month is going on with numerous activities to spread awareness about the disease. Taking the campaign to next level, Pink Ribbon Pakistan illuminated historical Faisal Mosque into Pink colour. For this an event was organised on Monday evening at Faisal Mosque’s lawn.

Addressing the media, Omer Aftab said that through this awareness campaign arranged at the Faisal mosque, this message has been sent all over the world that Islam preaches about provision of women rights at equal levels. Islam is a religion that guides people in all walks of life. And health is an extremely important topic. The household set up is linked with a woman’s health.

He further added that cancer is just like any other diseases. In our society there are a lot of superstitions regarding this issue; by arranging this event within the premises of Faisal mosque we are giving a message to end these superstitions. The elimination of this disease is only possible when it is talked about. Women should take care of their health and men should also cooperate fully with them only then we can achieve a breast cancer free Pakistan.He also mentioned that due to the efforts by Pink Ribbon there has been an increase in breast cancer awareness due to which the need of facilities for diagnoses and treatment has been sensed. Keeping this need in mind Pink Ribbon is establishing the first ever Breast Cancer Hospital in Pakistan. For the construction of this hospital the process of collection of donations is underway as well. While calling for donations Omer Aftab said by the provision of breast cancer treatment facilities lives of thousands of mothers, sisters and daughters can be saved.