Islamabad - The police on Monday arrested seven outlaws, including, a female drug pusher and recovered seven kilogram heroin, 1.50 kilogram hashish, two stolen bikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that one of the team headed by Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) arrested a female drug peddler during checking at Motorway Bus stop for having seven kilogram heroin.

She has been identified as Humera Bibi and further investigation is underway from her. She confessed to smuggle this heroin from Peshawar to Lahore.